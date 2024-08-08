Besra Gold Inc. (ASX:BEZ) Insider Chang Lee Purchases 112,385 Shares

Besra Gold Inc. (ASX:BEZ – Get Free Report) insider Chang Lee acquired 112,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,002.27 ($6,494.98).

Besra Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 39.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Besra Gold

Besra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Malaysia. It holds a 97.8% interest in the Bau Gold project located in Sarawak, East Malaysia. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

