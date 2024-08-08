Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at Piper Sandler

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $1.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

XAIR has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Beyond Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Beyond Air Trading Down 17.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. Beyond Air has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.10.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.12. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 203.12% and a negative net margin of 5,197.76%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Air will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Air by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 96,150 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in Beyond Air by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,120,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 1st quarter worth $1,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

