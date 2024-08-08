Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

Bio-Techne has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bio-Techne to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.29. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $85.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.49 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TECH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

