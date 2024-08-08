BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 243501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

In related news, insider Helen M. Thackray acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,734.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Helen M. Thackray bought 30,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $175,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 272,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,734.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Anthony Doyle acquired 36,300 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $202,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,764.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 103,601 shares of company stock worth $596,338. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 560.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

