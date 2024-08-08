Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $302.00 price target (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $288.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $276.42.

Shares of BIIB opened at $199.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04. Biogen has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $278.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Biogen by 17.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 24,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

