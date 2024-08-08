Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 123105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $151.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BVS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 5,904 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $32,885.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,576 shares in the company, valued at $532,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $32,885.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,576 shares in the company, valued at $532,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 13,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $80,317.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $230,591. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioventus

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bioventus during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bioventus during the first quarter valued at $40,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bioventus during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bioventus during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bioventus during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $590.58 million, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54.

About Bioventus

(Get Free Report)

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.