Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.44

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and traded as low as $4.05. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 95,999 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.14 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 1.67%.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.0734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 6.55%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.64%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

Further Reading

