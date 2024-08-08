Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

BDI has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

TSE:BDI opened at C$9.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$571.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.62. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of C$5.80 and a 52 week high of C$9.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

