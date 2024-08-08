Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,251,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,430,000 after purchasing an additional 475,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,345,000 after acquiring an additional 322,271 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,737,000 after acquiring an additional 203,340 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 39.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 483,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,378,000 after acquiring an additional 137,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 2,366.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 106,777 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Black Hills

In other Black Hills news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $169,674.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKH. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Black Hills Stock Performance

NYSE:BKH opened at $57.04 on Thursday. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.10.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

