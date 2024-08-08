Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) SVP Jon W. Olson Sells 4,000 Shares

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Blackbaud Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $76.45 on Thursday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.22.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $287.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.26 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 2,950.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter worth $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackbaud by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLKB has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

