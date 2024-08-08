BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $44.09, but opened at $48.80. BlackLine shares last traded at $49.20, with a volume of 157,770 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on BlackLine from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.78.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, CEO Owen Ryan bought 3,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,279,886.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jimmy C. Duan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,682.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Owen Ryan acquired 3,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,279,886.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 9,080.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 214.48, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.