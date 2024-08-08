Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $32.00 to $31.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Price Performance

NYSE BXSL opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.54. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $32.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 55.54%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,180,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,211 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 140,837.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 759,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,261,000 after buying an additional 759,116 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $12,199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 549,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 253,504 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,740,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

