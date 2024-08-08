Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,089,000 after acquiring an additional 87,826 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $157,021,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Block by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,043 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in Block by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $483,712.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,158,456.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $483,712.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,158,456.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $30,318.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,784.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,811. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Block Stock Up 1.5 %

SQ stock opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.06. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Block had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Block

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.