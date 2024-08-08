Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Bloomin’ Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 68.7% per year over the last three years. Bloomin’ Brands has a payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 2.04. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $30.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

