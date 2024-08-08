Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 25,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 81,281 shares.The stock last traded at $13.87 and had previously closed at $13.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Blue Owl Capital Co. III in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital Co. III alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OBDE

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 6.19.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Blue Owl Capital Co. III had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. III will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBDE. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 1st quarter worth about $82,106,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 1st quarter worth about $23,546,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 1st quarter worth about $12,243,000.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.