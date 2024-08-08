Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Shares Up 12.8%

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Free Report) was up 12.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Approximately 14,205,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,077,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of £7.58 million, a PE ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.99.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Company Profile

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

