Bob(Robert) Latta Buys 400,000 Shares of Amaero International Ltd (ASX:3DA) Stock

Amaero International Ltd (ASX:3DA – Get Free Report) insider Bob(Robert) Latta bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$151,600.00 ($98,441.56).

Bob(Robert) Latta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Bob(Robert) Latta bought 3,200,000 shares of Amaero International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,120,000.00 ($727,272.73).

Amaero International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Amaero International Company Profile

Amaero International Ltd engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of laser-based metal additive products in Australia. The company provides research and development, contract manufacturing, and tooling specialists services, as well as patented metal alloys. It serves the aviation, defense, automotive, and aerospace sectors, as well as the tooling industries.

