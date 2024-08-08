Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Boot Barn worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,370.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $118,916.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares in the company, valued at $264,370.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $115.80 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $137.48. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.80.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $388.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.09.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

