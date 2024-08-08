Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Boston Properties stock opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $15,810,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

