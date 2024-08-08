Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Lowered to C$325.00 at Raymond James

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$350.00 to C$325.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.27 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$305.00 to C$295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$337.00 to C$308.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$304.00 to C$290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$296.54.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C($0.37). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8300559 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.
In related news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$170.70 per share, with a total value of C$102,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at C$102,420. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
