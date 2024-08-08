Bradda Head Lithium (LON:BHL) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (LON:BHL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Approximately 1,125,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 646,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.55 million, a P/E ratio of -130.50 and a beta of -0.17.

Bradda Head Lithium Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of lithium mining projects in the United States. It holds 100% interests in Basin East located in central western Arizona, which covers an area of approximately 6 square kilometers (km2); Basin West consists of 130 placer mining and 141 lode claims that cover an area of approximately 11 km2 situated in central western Arizona; and Wikieup project covering an area of approximately 23.9 km2 located in the Mohave County, Arizona.

