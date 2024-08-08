BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.99) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.00). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.53) EPS.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.09.

BBIO stock opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $158,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

