British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.27

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and traded as low as $4.96. British Land shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 987 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BTLCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of British Land from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Stock Report on British Land
British Land Stock Down 1.0 %
British Land Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.0953 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than British Land
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.