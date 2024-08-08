British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.27

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and traded as low as $4.96. British Land shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 987 shares traded.

BTLCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of British Land from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

British Land Stock Down 1.0 %

British Land Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.0953 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

