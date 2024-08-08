Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Broadwind from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Broadwind Price Performance

Shares of BWEN opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.47. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.13 million. Broadwind had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadwind will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Broadwind

In related news, insider Daniel E. Schueller sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $26,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,523.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. 33.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

