Brokerages Set Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target at $204.60

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE AIZ opened at $170.33 on Monday. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $136.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other Assurant news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,923.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 839.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Assurant by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Assurant by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,289,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

