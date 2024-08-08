Brokerages Set Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Target Price at $77.06

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.06.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of CYTK opened at $51.22 on Monday. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $110.25. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average of $64.19.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $392,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,536,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,332 shares of company stock worth $8,177,236. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 360,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 76,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 23.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 379,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after buying an additional 72,618 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

