Brokerages Set Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Price Target at $22.33

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NMRA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NMRA

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NMRA opened at $11.79 on Monday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). On average, analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Neumora Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.