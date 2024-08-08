Brokerages Set Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) PT at $125.40

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on OSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

NYSE OSK opened at $98.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. Oshkosh has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $127.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.04.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 161.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 215.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 280.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

