Brokerages Set PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Target Price at $66.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

PRCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $79.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $60.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.00. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 58.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. The company had revenue of $53.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,777,379.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 502,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

