Brokerages Set Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) PT at $50.67

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RVMD shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of RVMD opened at $42.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.44. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $48.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average of $36.06.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revolution Medicines news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $76,940.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,487 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,903,764.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $94,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,948 shares in the company, valued at $877,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,077 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,818,000 after buying an additional 4,309,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,757,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,622,000 after purchasing an additional 122,721 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 46.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,549,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,592 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 11.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,507,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 771,018 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,981,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Stories

