Brokerages Set Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Target Price at C$92.14

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$92.14.

SJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Stella-Jones Price Performance

TSE SJ opened at C$86.13 on Monday. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$61.85 and a 12-month high of C$98.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$89.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$82.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C$0.27. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of C$775.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$781.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 5.7120805 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stella-Jones

In other Stella-Jones news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.67, for a total transaction of C$398,350.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

Featured Stories

