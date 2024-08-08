Brokers Issue Forecasts for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report released on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for New York Mortgage Trust’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $569.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.93.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.82%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.24%.

Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,527,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 132,162 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 555,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 365,622 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 833,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

