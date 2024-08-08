Brokers Offer Predictions for Alaska Air Group, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Alaska Air Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALK. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALK

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ALK opened at $33.73 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $1,833,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,590,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,239,000 after purchasing an additional 122,325 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.