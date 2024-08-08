Brokers Offer Predictions for Kolibri Global Energy Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KGEI)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) – Roth Capital dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

KGEI opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Kolibri Global Energy has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $4.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30.

Kolibri Global Energy ( NASDAQ:KGEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGEI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,926,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

