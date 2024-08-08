Brokers Offer Predictions for Sunrun Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Sunrun in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.26) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Sunrun’s current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. Sunrun’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

RUN stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.61. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Sunrun by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,294,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,913,904.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 44,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $710,317.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,210,099.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,294,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,913,904.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,712 shares of company stock worth $3,706,261 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

