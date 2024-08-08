Brokers Set Expectations for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CNI. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.35.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $110.13 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.17 and a 200-day moving average of $124.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.614 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 127,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

