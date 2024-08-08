Brokers Set Expectations for Cognex Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cognex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cognex’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cognex’s FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

CGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cognex from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.62.

Cognex Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. Cognex has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.98. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,522,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $743,307,000 after acquiring an additional 188,485 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,202,000 after purchasing an additional 262,003 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Cognex by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,098,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $237,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,116 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,716,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,659,000 after buying an additional 1,088,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cognex by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,663,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,722,000 after buying an additional 598,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

