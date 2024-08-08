Brokers Set Expectations for Lucid Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lucid Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.04). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lucid Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

LCID stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

