Brokers Set Expectations for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.37) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of STOK stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $714.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 53.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 86.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.