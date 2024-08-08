Bronwyn Barnes Buys 450,000 Shares of Indiana Resources Limited (ASX:IDA) Stock

Indiana Resources Limited (ASX:IDA – Get Free Report) insider Bronwyn Barnes purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$35,100.00 ($22,792.21).

Indiana Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get Indiana Resources alerts:

Indiana Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Indiana Resources Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Australia. It primarily holds interests in the Gawler Craton gold project that covers an area of 5,713 square kilometers located in South Australia. The company was formerly known as IMX Resources Limited and changed its name to Indiana Resources Limited in June 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for Indiana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.