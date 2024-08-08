Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.40.

BRO stock opened at $98.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.97. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $103.16. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 5.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

