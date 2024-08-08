Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 31.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bumble from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bumble from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bumble from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

Get Bumble alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BMBL

Bumble Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $8.06 on Thursday. Bumble has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Bumble’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bumble

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bumble by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bumble by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Bumble by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.