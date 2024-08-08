Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 25.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research lowered Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bumble from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bumble from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bumble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bumble has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $18.10.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

