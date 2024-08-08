Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $105.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cabot traded as high as $103.57 and last traded at $101.07, with a volume of 79804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.20.

CBT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cabot by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.51.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

