Cadre (CDRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $137.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.99 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cadre to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cadre Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. Cadre has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadre

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 8,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $275,759.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 547,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,567,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

See Also

