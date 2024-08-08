CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CAE were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in CAE by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $719,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,595 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its position in CAE by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 17,334,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CAE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,832,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $223,593,000 after purchasing an additional 127,504 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in CAE by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,168,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,747,000 after purchasing an additional 413,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in CAE by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,932,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,304,000 after purchasing an additional 496,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Desjardins lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $835.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.18 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

