Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) COO Sells $210,600.00 in Stock

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at $372,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of -0.10. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day moving average of $60.02.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $640.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.32 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CALM

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.