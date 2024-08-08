Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

