Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHW opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $7.19.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

