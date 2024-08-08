Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHW opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $7.19.
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
