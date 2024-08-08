Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CGO stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

